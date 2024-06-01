Airport Fashion: Anushka Sen And Saiee Manjrekar Rocks Comfy Casual Fits For Summer Travels

Airport fashion has become a significant style statement, with celebrities often showcasing their best casual yet chic outfits while traveling. Anushka Sen and Saiee Manjrekar have recently been spotted at the airport, effortlessly rocking comfy and stylish casual fits perfect for summer travels. Here’s a closer look at their fashionable airport ensembles:

Anushka Sen And Saiee Manjrekar’s Airport Casual Fashion Appearance-

Anushka Sen In Top And Skirt

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress shared pictures of herself as she returned from the Bangkok trip. The actress appeared in a stylish black and white lined rounded neckline, sleeveless, plain top tucked in the high-waisted floral printed pleated ankle-length skirt, perfect for a summer look. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted wavy open tresses, minimal makeup with peach matte lips, and accessories with a gold and green pendant embellished necklace, black shaded sunglasses, a silver wristwatch, a sling bag, and white sneakers.

Saiee Manjrekar In Blue Jumpsuit

On the other hand, Saiee Manjrekar opted for a more classic approach, wearing a blue deep V-neckline, full sleeves, and a jumpsuit. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted low ponytail hairstyle and accessorized with statement grey ear studs, black-shaded sunglasses, and a brown shoulder bag. She finished her outfit with black flip-flops. Her ensemble showcases timeless elegance and refinement, making a strong fashion statement while traveling.

Anushka Sen and Saiee Manjrekar’s airport fashion exemplifies how to combine comfort with style, making their looks the perfect inspiration for summer travels.