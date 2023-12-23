Dulquer Salmaan Pens A Heartfelt Note For Wife Says, ’12 Years And Counting Am!’

The South superstar Dulquer Salmaan has garnered massive love from the audience for his amazing on-screen appearances. The Star became a National star with his role in the film Sita Ramam alongside Mrunal Thakur. The actor often treats his fans through his social media. However, he is capturing attention today because of his heartfelt note for his wife on the occasion of their 12th wedding anniversary.

On Friday afternoon, Dulquer drops a couple of photos with his beloved wife, Amaal Salmaan. In the images, the duo can be seen hugging each other and serving couple ‘goals.’ Their beautiful smile and togetherness are undoubtedly winning hearts. Before you wonder what the occasion is, let us reveal that today is Dulquer and Amaal’s wedding anniversary. The couple has spent 12 years together and counting for more.

In the heartfelt note, Dulquer Salmaan expressed his love for his wife. He mentioned how both of them were together through thick and thin and how she has been a rock for him. He wished her ‘Happy Anniversary Baby’. He captioned, “12 years and counting Am ! When we look back at it, seems like a big number. But actually the years have been flying by as we navigate life.

Annually it’s around this time that I weigh out the year. All the ups, downs, wins and losses. And every year I realise that you’ve been my rock through everything. No matter what, you remain calm and smiling. Nothing is too big or too small. Nothing is too good or too bad. And that one quality of yours always centers me.

Happy Anniversary Baby. Thank for being my calm and my center. My rock and my anchor. Here’s to dozens more !!”

