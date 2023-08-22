Dulquer Salmaan's 'King Of Kotha' makes history as first Malayalam movie to be promoted at Times Square, New York

The highly anticipated film ‘King of Kotha’ is making history as the first Malayalam cinema to be promoted at the iconic Times Square in New York City. This groundbreaking promotional move, featuring the charismatic Dulquer Salmaan and directed by the visionary Abhilash Joshiy, is reshaping the landscape of Indian cinema. It not only solidifies the film’s global appeal but also marks a remarkable milestone in the rich legacy of Malayalam cinema.

King Of Kotha gets promoted at Times Square

With pre-booking sales numbers painting a promising picture, “King of Kotha” seems all set to reign supreme at the Kerala box office upon its release. The movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including the enchanting Aishwarya Lakshmi, the versatile Shabir Kallarakkal, and the accomplished Prasanna, among others. Adding to its allure is the brilliant cinematography by Nimish Ravi.

The Times Square: Why it’s an honour

Times Square, located in the heart of New York City, is a globally renowned symbol of vibrancy and celebration. This iconic destination is celebrated as an honour to the city's indomitable spirit and its enduring role as a cultural and entertainment hub. Every year, millions of visitors worldwide flock to Times Square to witness the dazzling lights, colossal digital billboards, and the famous New Year's Eve ball drop. This celebration not only marks the beginning of a new year but also serves as a tribute to the resilience and diversity of New York City.