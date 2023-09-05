Movies | Celebrities

In Pics: Dulquer Salmaan goes mushy with wife Amal, pens heartfelt birthday note

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Sep,2023 13:30:37
In Pics: Dulquer Salmaan goes mushy with wife Amal, pens heartfelt birthday note 848706

Dulquer Salmaan didn’t hold back on social media as he threw a birthday bash for his amazing wife, Amal. He poured out his heart, sharing his love and admiration for her while giving us all a glimpse into their beautiful family life.

In an Instagram post that would melt even the coldest hearts, Dulquer Salmaan let us in on a little secret – in their home, the most common sounds are “Ammmmm” and “Mammaaaaa.” It’s clear that these two sounds represent the core of their family, and it’s just too adorable!

In Pics: Dulquer Salmaan goes mushy with wife Amal, pens heartfelt birthday note 848704

Dulquer couldn’t help but express his gratitude for the tireless efforts of Amal in nurturing their relationship and keeping those family bonds strong. No matter how tough life gets, she’s always there, giving her all.

He also couldn’t stop gushing about how Amal hasn’t changed a bit, staying true to herself even as they navigate through different roles in life. Their love story is no one-time wonder; it’s an annual tradition that keeps growing stronger with each passing year.

In the world of Dulquer Salmaan and Amal, love is not just spoken, it’s lived and celebrated, making us all believe in the magic of enduring love stories.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

