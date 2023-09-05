In Pics: Dulquer Salmaan goes mushy with wife Amal, pens heartfelt birthday note

Dulquer Salmaan didn’t hold back on social media as he threw a birthday bash for his amazing wife, Amal. He poured out his heart, sharing his love and admiration for her while giving us all a glimpse into their beautiful family life.

In an Instagram post that would melt even the coldest hearts, Dulquer Salmaan let us in on a little secret – in their home, the most common sounds are “Ammmmm” and “Mammaaaaa.” It’s clear that these two sounds represent the core of their family, and it’s just too adorable!

Dulquer couldn’t help but express his gratitude for the tireless efforts of Amal in nurturing their relationship and keeping those family bonds strong. No matter how tough life gets, she’s always there, giving her all.

He also couldn’t stop gushing about how Amal hasn’t changed a bit, staying true to herself even as they navigate through different roles in life. Their love story is no one-time wonder; it’s an annual tradition that keeps growing stronger with each passing year.

In the world of Dulquer Salmaan and Amal, love is not just spoken, it’s lived and celebrated, making us all believe in the magic of enduring love stories.