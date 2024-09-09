Rana Daggubati & Dulquer Salmaan collaborate for ‘Kaantha’; shoot begins

There are some iconic collaborations films you can think of, and this latest one will surely join that league, at least on paper. The likes of Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan are all set to collaborate and produce an upcoming epic film, Kaantha. Confirming the same, Daggubati went on to post about it and also attached a caption that gave more details about the film. His caption read, “An exciting journey begins today.

Introducing #KAANTHA, an epic collaboration between @RanaDaggubati and @dqsalmaan !

Starring @bhagyashriiborse @i_am_samuthirakani ,

Directed by @selvamani.selvaraj87 & Produced by #RanaDaggubati

What better way to celebrate 60 years of Suresh Productions’ legacy by unlocking a new dimension through this collaboration between @theSpiritMedia and @dqswayfarerfilms

Puja completed, can’t wait to start rolling “-

As confirmed, the film will be produced by Daggubati and presented by Wayfarer Films (Salmaan’s company). The series of images shared above saw an array of other important entertain folks, where the first one had the cast of the film, and the director along with Daggubati and Salmaan but in the second image, the one and only, Venkatesh Daggubati joined course and held the clapboard while posing for the camera.

Other images ahead saw the entire cast and crew also coming in to join for the images.

When it comes to the respective superstar workfronts, Daggubati is all set to star in Vettaiyan and also has Rana Naidu Season 2 rolling.

While Salmaan has Lucky Bhaskhar and Aakasam Lo Oka Tara lined up ahead.