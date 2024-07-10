South News: Baahubali’s 9 Epic Years In Cinema, Vijay’s Fans Celebrate His Acting Journey To Dhanush’s 50th Film ‘Raayan’ Unleashes Milestones

The South entertainment industry is grabbing attention now and then. Big updates are making headlines, from Baahubali’s 9 epic years in Cinema, Vijay’s fans celebrating his acting journey, to Dhanush’s 50th film, Raayan, which unleashes milestones, and many more. Check out below.

1. Baahubali’s 9 Epic Years In Cinema

Today, July 10, 2024, social media users mark the ninth anniversary of the film ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’. The film, directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and others, has been hailed for its developing production size, inventive storytelling, and role in bridging the gap between regional and national cinema. The film is well-known for its outstanding impact on Indian cinema, which created the notion of PAN India cinema and changed the rules of Indian cinema.

2. Anil Vishwanath And Vamsi Nandipati Bring Chilling Horror in ‘Polimera 3’

The production team behind the popular horror franchise ‘Polimera’ has announced the start of pre-production on the third sequel, ‘Polimera 3’. The film’s script has been completed, representing a huge step forward in the production. Fans of the franchise are looking forward to the latest episode, which promises to be spine-chilling thrills.

3. Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ Trailer Sets The Film Industry Abuzz With Gold Rush

The much-awaited trailer for the film ‘Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram and directed by Pa Ranjith, will be released today at 5 p.m. The film, produced by Studio Green, is set in the goldfields and has sparked a lot of interest among fans and industry professionals. The trailer aims to reveal more about the story, described as a cinematic masterpiece.

4. Mammootty And GVM Unite For Their Latest Malayalam Film Project

Mammootty Kampany has officially begun its sixth project, a film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and starring Mammootty with Gokul Suresh. The project sparked widespread interest and enthusiasm among fans and the cinema community and began with a pooja ceremony in Kochi. The collaboration between Mammootty and GVM is a turning point in the Malayalam cinema industry, with many fans having high expectations for the film.

5. Vijay’s Fans Celebrate His Acting Journey

Thalapathy Vijay’s admirers and followers celebrate his achievements and support him on social media. They exchange posts and artwork, wish him luck, and discuss his upcoming projects and political goals. The posts reflect Vijay’s popularity and excitement for his future projects.

6. Dhanush’s 50th Film ‘Raayan’ Unleashes Milestones

Dhanush’s 50th film, ‘Raayan’, which he directed himself, will be release internationally on July 26, 2024. The film has an ‘A’ certificate and runs for 2 hours and 25 minutes. AR Rahman composed the soundtrack for this tribute to Dhanush’s 22-year career in film. PrimeMedia is releasing the film in the United States on July 25. The film promises a gritty and dramatic cinematic experience.