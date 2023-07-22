ADVERTISEMENT
Mammootty wins Best Actor Award at Kerala State Film Awards, son Dulquer Salmaan's pens heartfelt praise

The esteemed accolade was bestowed upon him for his outstanding performance in the acclaimed movie "Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam," a film helmed by the talented director Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jul,2023 20:28:54
In a moment of joy and celebration, veteran actor Mammootty emerged as the proud recipient of the Best Actor award at the prestigious 53rd Kerala State Film Awards. The esteemed accolade was bestowed upon him for his outstanding performance in the acclaimed movie “Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam,” a film helmed by the talented director Lijo Jose Pellissery.

The news of Mammootty’s well-deserved win spread like wildfire, leaving fans and the film fraternity elated. Among those jubilant was his own son, the talented actor Dulquer Salmaan, who took to Instagram to express his heartfelt congratulations. Sharing a picture of his dad beaming with pride, Dulquer captioned it with a single word that said it all, “Bestest.”

The father-son duo’s bond and mutual admiration have always warmed the hearts of their fans, and this public display of affection only adds to the joy of the moment. Mammootty’s remarkable talent and versatility as an actor have earned him numerous accolades throughout his illustrious career, and this latest recognition further cements his position as one of the most celebrated actors in the industry.

Check out Dulquer Salmaan’s post-

As the film fraternity applauds Mammootty’s exceptional achievement, the audiences eagerly anticipate more awe-inspiring performances from this seasoned actor. His work continues to leave a lasting impact, inspiring both aspiring actors and his fellow colleagues in the world of cinema.

Congratulations to the legendary Mammootty on this special win, and may his legacy of brilliance and dedication to his craft continue to shine brightly in the hearts of movie lovers everywhere.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

