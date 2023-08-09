ADVERTISEMENT
Trailer release of Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha postponed due to Siddique's demise

Trailer release of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movie "King of Kotha" has been postponed due to the demise of veteran Malayalam filmmaker Siddique. His sudden demise has left the film fraternity and fans in a state of shock and mourning.

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Aug,2023 17:36:32
In a saddening turn of events, the much-anticipated trailer release of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming movie “King of Kotha” has been postponed due to the demise of veteran Malayalam filmmaker Siddique. The Malayalam film industry and fans were eagerly awaiting the trailer launch, but the unexpected passing of Siddique, who was a prominent figure in the industry, has led to a delay as a mark of respect.

Siddique’s contribution to Malayalam cinema has been immense, with a career spanning several decades. Known for his remarkable directorial ventures, Siddique has crafted some of the most iconic films that have left an indelible mark on the industry. His sudden demise has left the film fraternity and fans in a state of shock and mourning.

“Due to the demise of director Siddique, the launch of KOK trailer has been postponed. Heartfelt condolences to Siddique sir family members and loved ones,” the makers of ‘King Of Kotha’ said in a social media post. The decision to postpone the trailer launch of “King of Kotha” comes as a gesture of tribute and respect to Siddique.

Dulquer Salmaan, who is known for his versatile performances and unique choice of roles, expressed his condolences for Siddique’s family and paid his respects to the director’s legacy. In his note, Dulquer Salmaan said, “The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanour. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique Sir’s family and loved ones.”

“King of Kotha,” directed by Aashiq Abu, had created a sense of anticipation among fans for its intriguing storyline. The new release date will be announced soon. Mohanlal, and Suriya were supposed to launch the trailer today, via their respective social media handles. Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, ‘King Of Kotha’ is billed as a gangster drama.


