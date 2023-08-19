ADVERTISEMENT
Kalki 2898 AD: Dulquer Salmaan to be part of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer

Dulquer subtly hinted at his connection to the film during the promotions of his latest release, "King Of Kotha." When asked about his role in the sci-fi thriller, Dulquer refrained from outright denial

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Aug,2023 07:45:53
Amidst the fervour surrounding Prabhas’ upcoming movie “Kalki 2898 AD,” a glimpse of the film has taken the audience by storm. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this high-budget sci-fi venture had its title launch at San Diego Comic-Con, intensifying the excitement. Alongside Prabhas, speculations have been rife about the possible involvement of Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan in the project.

Dulquer subtly hinted at his connection to the film during the promotions of his latest release, “King Of Kotha.” When asked about his role in the sci-fi thriller, Dulquer refrained from outright denial. He revealed that he visited the sets of “Kalki 2898 AD” and commented on the distinct contrast between the movie and the director’s earlier work, “Yevade Subramanyam.” As mentioned in a report by 123 Telugu.

Probing further, the anchor inquired whether Dulquer had scenes alongside other actors or actresses. To this, Dulquer replied with caution, suggesting that it was not the right time to discuss such details. He remained uncertain about his presence in the film, stating he was unsure if he was part of the cast or not.

The excitement surrounding Dulquer Salmaan’s potential involvement in “Kalki 2898 AD” is rippling through social media. With a star-studded ensemble that includes names like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, the movie’s anticipation continues to grow, leaving fans eager to unveil the mysteries that lie ahead.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

