‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ gets postponed; might release in late July

The Kalki 2898 AD effect has seemingly created a major dent in the planning of releases where, after the thunderous response that the futuristic dystopian film received over the weekend, it seems like a certainty that the film will dominate proceedings this week and next week as well.

This upcoming week was a crowded affair where we had two theatrical releases in the form of KILL and Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha, which stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles. Apart from that, there is a beloved Hollywood franchise film, Despicable Me 4 and also Mirzapur Season 3 on Prime Video.

However, it seems like the makers of Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha have decided to back off for now and hence, the film won’t be released on July 5 as planned. As of now, reports suggest that the film has been postponed and might come in late July, and is even eyeing August 2 as its release date.

This decision comes in rather late as well, where actors Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee M. Manjrekar have already given several interviews and the buzz that lasts as of now is directed to a July 5 release.

However, certainly, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha won’t arrive on July 5 and not next week as well, where that is currently booked by Akshay Kumar starrer, Sarfira and Kamal Haasan starrer, Hindustani 2.

Right now, KILL will be only the movie releasing in theaters but will find it tough to sustain amid the wave of Kalki 2898 AD.