Surveen Chawla Suffers Back Injury, Misses Promotions for ‘Criminal Justice 4’ and ‘Rana Naidu 2’

Actress Surveen Chawla, who is known for her strong acting in films like Sacred Games and Ugly, is currently in the news for her upcoming web series JioHotstar and Applause Entertainment’s ‘Criminal Justice: Season 4’ and Netflix ‘Rana Naidu 2’. However, according to the information revealed recently, Surveen has suffered a back injury, due to which she is not able to fully participate in the promotional activities of both projects.

According to sources, Surveen has recently suffered a serious back injury, and doctors have advised her to rest for some time. Due to this, she is missing a part of the promotional campaign for her upcoming projects.

Surveen is currently seen with Pankaj Tripathi in ‘Criminal Justice: Season 4’. This series is trending on social media and OTT these days and it is being discussed a lot among the audience. This season once again sees courtroom drama, suspense and emotional thrill.

Apart from this, Surveen is also playing an important role in ‘Rana Naidu Season 2’. Her role in this series is also very strong and full of emotional shades.

Surveen Chawla’s fans are a little disappointed with this news, but she is getting a lot of love and prayers for her speedy recovery on social media.

We also wish Surveen a speedy recovery and are waiting to see her again in a strong style on the screen.

We IWMBUZZ team, wish you well soon, Surveen!

