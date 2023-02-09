Zareen Khan, sometimes known as Zarine Khan, is a model and actress from India. She is most well-known for her work in Hindi films, but she has also appeared in Punjabi, Telugu, and Tamil films.

Zareen Khan is a fitness fanatic. The star continues to set huge fitness goals on her Instagram by posting bits from her training diaries. Zareen inspires us with anything from yoga to high-intensity exercises. Zareen enjoys her fitness program. The actress works out at her yoga studio almost every day. The actor believes in putting her commitment and hard effort into her yoga regimen; bits of it can frequently be found on her Instagram feed. Zareen Khan inspires her fans to care for their health. The actor is a goal in everything from inversions to several other yoga exercises. Recently, Zareen Khan shared a picture of herself in a yoga posture, have a look.

Zareen Khan’s Yoga Posture Appearance

Zareen Khan wore a black t-shirt with multicolored yoga digital print track pants. She styled her hair in a ponytail hairstyle. In the picture, on the yoga mat, she poses her body backside, lifting to the camera. She performs a front split posture in the second picture using a wooden block for support. Finally, she performs a beautiful low lunge pose in the third picture. Zareen Khan captioned her post, ” #Yoga @ravindra.rawat_ #ZareenKhan.”

Zareen Khan’s Upcoming Movie

Zareen Khan’s next film will be Patalpani, a horror comedy directed by Raj Ashoo. Karanvir Bohra and Zareen appear in the pivotal roles of Patalpani. It will be Karan’s second collaboration with filmmaker Ashoo; the two previously collaborated on the 2019 romantic thriller Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

Other actors in Patalpani include Ila Arun, Rajesh Sharma, Ali Asgar, Upasana Singh, Aditi Govitrikar, Sumit Gulati, and Rakesh Srivastava. The film, an Over The Top (OTT) original, was revealed in March 2021.

What do you think about Zareen Khan's latest Yoga posture appearance?