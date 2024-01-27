Padma Bhushan Mithun Chakraborty speaks exclusively about his biographer Ram Kamal Mukherjee

Mithun Chakraborty speaks about Ram Kamal and his long-standing equation with the journalist turned filmmaker. His biography titled “Dada of Bollywood” was published by Rupa Publications.

Mithun has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan this year for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. The actor par excellence was in news for his much appreciated performance in Jio Studios film Kabuliwala, a film based on Rabindranath Tagore’s short story. The film released during Christmas last year bagged critical acclaim and garnered good numbers at the box office. Mithun was also appreciated in Vivek Agnihotri’s Tashkent Files and Kashmir Files.

Meanwhile Ram Kamal finished his much awaited Bengali magnum opus Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan, produced by Dev Entertainments and Pramod Films. Ram Kamal is currently working on his ambitious project Draupadi, based on Pratibha Ray’s Odiya novel Yagnaseni.

Mithun made his acting debut with the art house drama Mrigayaa (1976), for which he won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. Chakraborty played Jimmy in the 1982 film Disco Dancer, which was a major box office success in India and the Soviet Union. Besides Disco Dancer, Chakraborty is also remembered for his performance in films such as Surakksha, Hum Paanch, Sahhas, Wardat, Shaukeen, Wanted, Boxer, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Ghulami, Dilwaala, Swarag Se Sunder, Nasihat, Avinash, Dance Dance, Watan Ke Rakhwale, Pyar Ka Mandir, Waqt Ki Awaz, Prem Pratigyaa, Daata, Mujrim, Agneepath, Ravan Raaj and Jallaad.

After a period of decline in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he switched to character roles in several successful and acclaimed films such as Guru, Golmaal 3, Housefull 2, OMG – Oh My God!, Khiladi 786, Kick, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.