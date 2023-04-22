Shah Rukh Khan To Avneet Kaur: Stars' Warm Wishes For Eid

Check out stars from Shah Rukh Khan to Avneet Kaur wishing Happy Eid.

Today is an auspicious occasion of Eid. The entertainment industry stars love to celebrate every Indian festival. And so they did it. Check out stars from Shah Rukh Khan to Avneet Kaur, who wish fans for the festival.

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan shared a picture of a greetings fan in a casual avatar. And in the caption, he wished fans, “So lovely to see you all on this festive day!!! Now let’s spread the love… and may God’s blessings be upon all of us… Eid Mubarak.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

The cutest couple of South cinemas also celebrated Eid. Vignesh prepared some delicious packs of biryani and other dishes for all their friends. And in the caption, he wrote, “Anbaala Thaana Serndha Briyani !!! ❤️🥰

Big hug & all the love to all my dear friends celebrating Eid! EidMubarak ❤️🥰🥰🥰 .”

Siddharth Nigam

The actor celebrated Eid along with the cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In the shared picture, he hugged Salman Khan, Raghav Juyal, and Jassiie Gill. And in the caption, he wrote, “Bhaijaan aur unke bhaiyon ki taraf se app sabhi ko Eid Mubarak 🌙 go watch the film with your family 🙌🏻❤️

This film highlights the value of brotherly bonds, genuine affection, and the significance of family. With high level action😌.”

Avneet Kaur

The gorgeous beauty of Avneet Kaur is a picture of herself in black and white. She looked mesmerizing, wrapped in chunni. And she wished in the caption, “Eid Mubarak.”

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.