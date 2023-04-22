ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Personalities

Shah Rukh Khan To Avneet Kaur: Stars' Warm Wishes For Eid

Check out stars from Shah Rukh Khan to Avneet Kaur wishing Happy Eid.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Apr,2023 19:28:25
Shah Rukh Khan To Avneet Kaur: Stars' Warm Wishes For Eid

Today is an auspicious occasion of Eid. The entertainment industry stars love to celebrate every Indian festival. And so they did it. Check out stars from Shah Rukh Khan to Avneet Kaur, who wish fans for the festival.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan To Avneet Kaur: Stars' Warm Wishes For Eid 800216

King Khan shared a picture of a greetings fan in a casual avatar. And in the caption, he wished fans, “So lovely to see you all on this festive day!!! Now let’s spread the love… and may God’s blessings be upon all of us… Eid Mubarak.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Shah Rukh Khan To Avneet Kaur: Stars' Warm Wishes For Eid 800211

Shah Rukh Khan To Avneet Kaur: Stars' Warm Wishes For Eid 800210

Shah Rukh Khan To Avneet Kaur: Stars' Warm Wishes For Eid 800209

The cutest couple of South cinemas also celebrated Eid. Vignesh prepared some delicious packs of biryani and other dishes for all their friends. And in the caption, he wrote, “Anbaala Thaana Serndha Briyani !!! ❤️🥰

Big hug & all the love to all my dear friends celebrating Eid! EidMubarak ❤️🥰🥰🥰 .”

Siddharth Nigam

Shah Rukh Khan To Avneet Kaur: Stars' Warm Wishes For Eid 800215

The actor celebrated Eid along with the cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In the shared picture, he hugged Salman Khan, Raghav Juyal, and Jassiie Gill. And in the caption, he wrote, “Bhaijaan aur unke bhaiyon ki taraf se app sabhi ko Eid Mubarak 🌙 go watch the film with your family 🙌🏻❤️

This film highlights the value of brotherly bonds, genuine affection, and the significance of family. With high level action😌.”

Avneet Kaur

Shah Rukh Khan To Avneet Kaur: Stars' Warm Wishes For Eid 800214

Shah Rukh Khan To Avneet Kaur: Stars' Warm Wishes For Eid 800208

Shah Rukh Khan To Avneet Kaur: Stars' Warm Wishes For Eid 800213

Shah Rukh Khan To Avneet Kaur: Stars' Warm Wishes For Eid 800212

The gorgeous beauty of Avneet Kaur is a picture of herself in black and white. She looked mesmerizing, wrapped in chunni. And she wished in the caption, “Eid Mubarak.”

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Avneet Kaur keeps the boss lady vibes on point in striped blazer suit
Avneet Kaur keeps the boss lady vibes on point in striped blazer suit
Siddharth Nigam-Vinali Bhatnagar’s unseen romantic moments from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan go viral, see pics
Siddharth Nigam-Vinali Bhatnagar’s unseen romantic moments from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan go viral, see pics
Avneet Kaur's Fiery Sunglass Collection Gives Her Ample Style; Check Here
Avneet Kaur's Fiery Sunglass Collection Gives Her Ample Style; Check Here
Avneet Kaur is a bombastic queen in orange cut-out dress, we are in love
Avneet Kaur is a bombastic queen in orange cut-out dress, we are in love
Siddharth Nigam’s pawdorable moments with his doggo will leave you awed
Siddharth Nigam’s pawdorable moments with his doggo will leave you awed
Avneet Kaur's Skin Care Routine Rocks; Check Admirable Pictures
Avneet Kaur's Skin Care Routine Rocks; Check Admirable Pictures
Latest Stories
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Read Latest News