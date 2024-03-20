‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ is not a project driven by commercial motives: Producer Anand Pandit

Renowned producer Anand Pandit sheds light on his latest project, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com. Delving into the intricacies of this highly anticipated film, Anand shares insights into the creative process, the challenges faced, and the profound impact he hopes it will have on audiences. Read on:

What inspired you to undertake the monumental task of bringing Veer Savarkar’s life to the silver screen?

Right from my childhood, I have been a great admirer of Savarkar. I believe that he was a figure who was greatly misrepresented in history. He was a hero, but there was a lobby that worked against him and denied him justice, I believe. It’s about revealing to the world who Savarkar truly was. Initially, I had plans to make a documentary based on his life, but later, I decided to make a movie.

In what ways do you believe the film will contribute to shaping public perceptions of Veer Savarkar and his contributions to Indian history?

We plan to present Veer Savarkar in a different light. We believe there was negative propaganda against him that denied his contributions from being etched in Indian history. The movie ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ is our attempt to counter this negative propaganda. Through extensive research and portraying various aspects of Savarkar’s life, the movie aims to provide a more balanced and accurate portrayal of his character and ideology. We are showcasing almost everything about Savarkar—his skills, philosophical knowledge, writing ability, thoughts on nationalism, Hinduism, and more, aiming to enhance understanding and appreciation of his role in the Independence movement.

Can you shed some light on the research process involved in ensuring historical accuracy while crafting the screenplay?

A lot of research has been conducted on the movie. Randeep Hooda, who is directing the movie, is also one of the co-writers. He has conducted extensive research, referred to many historic books, and met with the family and friends of Savarkar. He even visited the jail in the Andaman Islands and met with people there to get a clearer picture of his time during imprisonment. We are showcasing almost everything about him—his skills, philosophical knowledge, writing ability, thoughts on nationalism, Hinduism, and more, offering a comprehensive view of his life.

What were some of the biggest challenges faced during the production of the film, and how did you overcome them?

The biggest challenge in front of us was to portray a figure like Veer Savarkar accurately and respectfully, overcoming any potential biases or prejudices in storytelling, and navigating any political sensitivities surrounding the subject matter. Another significant challenge was to ensure historical accuracy and authenticity while crafting an engaging narrative.

How do you think Randeep Hooda will portray Veer Savarkar on screen, given his reputation for intense and powerful performances?

Randeep is one of the finest actors in our industry. He is someone who has redefined method acting and possesses the ability to transform into any character, giving his 100 per cent for the role. So, without Randeep, I could not even imagine making this film.

What message or takeaway do you hope viewers will carry with them after experiencing Swatantrya Veer Savarkar on the big screen?

First of all, let me clarify that ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ is not a project driven by commercial motives but rather by a deep-seated conviction to portray Savarkar’s true history and contributions to the nation. Our major aim is to ensure that people are made aware of the person who has devoted his entire life to the nation and the Independence movement. We hope that viewers, especially the new generation, will find motivation in the story of this legendary figure.