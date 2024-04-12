An unexpected reunion: ‘Murder’ co-stars Mallika Sherawat & Emraan Hashmi reunite after 19 years

Some reunions are usually anticipated and some are planned at the eleventh hour. However, the best ones are the ones that happen entirely out of nowhere and even the parties involved don’t see it coming. Such a reunion recently happened as actors Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat reunited to everyone’s surprise after 19 long years.

That is right. One would have never expected this duo to cross paths again but it happened and they were all smiles about it. It happened at the star-studded wedding reception of producer Anand Pandit’s daughter, Aishwarya, who tied the knot with Sahil.

The who’s who of Bollywood were seen making an appearance including superstar Shah Rukh Khan but it can be safe to say that watching Sherawat and Hashmi together stole the moment. The duo was extremely cordial and happy to see each other, where they exchanged quick chats as well. First, they went on to pose for the paparazzi and then another video came out, where they talked again inside just before they were going on the carpet.

It became a moment of nostalgia and one for everyone to cherish indeed. For the uninitiated, Hashmi and Sherawat co-starred in the erotic-thriller, Murder that released in 2004 and went on to surprise one and all for not just the bold scenes but also going on to become a huge box-office success. Even though, this wasn’t Hashmi and Sherawat’s debut film, it was the one that propelled them to being overnight stars and lead successful careers ahead. The songs from the film which include the likes of Kaho Na Kaho and Bheegey Hont continue to be a sensation even today.