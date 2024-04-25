EXCLUSIVE: “I want to explore being a sociopath, delving into something that exists in our minds” – Tirrtha of ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’ fame

After making a mark with her portrayal of Yesu Vahini in the cinematic gem ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar,’ actress Tirrtha got attention for how she played this pivotal character. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, she opened up about the yesteryear filmmakers and actors she would like to work with and the roles she finds the most fulfilling.

Talking about If she could go back in time to work with any yesteryear filmmaker and actors, who would it be and what would that project be, Tirrtha says, “I would love to work with Guru Dutt Sahab, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, with Raj Kapoorji. I would love to play Waheeda Rehman Ji’s characters and do the song, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai.”

Speaking about what kind of roles she finds the most fulfilling as an actress, and why, she says, “I’ve noticed a pattern where the characters I play often reflect a certain conflict present in my own life. When I encounter a project where this conflict is played out, it doesn’t feel fictional to me; rather, it becomes a part of my reality. Finding resonance between a film’s storyline and my own life brings a deep sense of fulfilment. However, it also adds a layer of challenge, as I’m forced to live through it without any choice. When portraying such roles, my mind plays a game, trying to manipulate and change the situation, thus making it even more complex.”

Discussing the genre or type of character she is eager to explore in her career, she says, “I want to explore being a sociopath, delving into something that exists in all of our minds but is often amplified in certain individuals. I’m curious about the thought process behind lacking empathy and being able to commit crimes without being affected by them. Understanding what kind of person is capable of this intrigues me, as I believe it’s a normal curiosity for someone going through a certain mindset. Playing a sociopath could be complex for me, but equally fascinating.”