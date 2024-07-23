Randeep Hooda granted relief in case against illegal construction in Kanha National Park

Actor and wildlife conservationist, Randeep Hooda, has now been granted relief by the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur. The actor is recognised by both the UN and the Indian Government as a conservationist.

About the said topic, the court approved his request for a joint inspection inquiry into the allegations of unauthorized construction on the property bought by him adjacent to the Kanha National Park. Following this, Hooda’s legal team has also served a defamation notice of Rs. 80 Cr against the SDM for making untrue and defamatory claims.

For the uninitiated, post the success of his film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Hooda achieved his dream of acquiring the land near a forest by buying the property next to Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Subsequently, revenue authorities instructed Hooda to dismantle alleged constructions on his property. In response, Hooda filed a plea for a joint inspection, asserting that no construction had occurred.

While the court did not immediately address the show cause notice, it instructed authorities to provide the previously conducted report that had been prepared without Hooda’s input.

Hooda’s lawyers, Vineet Dhanda and Siddharth Sharma expressed frustration over the baseless allegations against Hooda, a respected citizen and passionate nature enthusiast, which they attribute to his celebrity status. They highlighted that the inquiry report used for the show cause notice had not been disclosed.

Dhanda further remarked that the court’s decision to mandate a re-inspection and address concerns based on new findings marks a significant victory. He anticipates that the updated report will confirm the absence of construction on Hooda’s land, following which they will proceed with their defamation case against those who wrongly accused their client.