Triptii Dimri Begins Shoot Of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Untitled Film With Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda And Others

Triptii Dimri is all set to entertain the audience with her acting skills on the big screen with her upcoming project with big stars. Recently, she became the talk of the town after her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 became a superhit at the box office. Since her stint in Animal, the actress has become the first choice of producer, and yet again, she bags another big film from the renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Triptii shared a story featuring Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s book featuring all the films produced by this production house. She revealed starting her new project in the photos, which featured a pen highlighting that the actress signed the new film, which has the label Triptii Dimri.

On the other hand, the official handle of Nadiadwala Grandson announced their new project and shared some details about the film. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj. The post also reveals that the shoot of the untitled film will begin on 6 January 2025 and will be released in December 2025. The caption hints that the film will be a cinematic treat, and fans are eagerly waiting for this. Alongside Triptii Dimri, the film features big stars like Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, and Nana Patekar.

The caption on the official handle of Nadiadwala Grandson reads, “#SajidNadiadwala presents a @vishalrbhardwaj film! A spectacular cinematic journey begins on 6 January 2025. Film releasing on 5 December 2025. @shahidkapoor @tripti_dimri @iamnanapatekar @randeephooda @wardakhannadiadwala