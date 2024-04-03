Movies | News

Actor Randeep Hooda, who worked with Alia Bhatt in the 2014 film, Highway went on to react to Kangana Ranaut's comments about calling Alia Bhatt a mediocre actor.

Actor Kangana Ranaut is known for being vocal about anything and everything and more often than not, her comments spark controversy and conversation everywhere. Another actor, who is known to be fearless in expressing his opinion is Randeep Hooda.

Interestingly, Hooda recently went on to come to her defence of his former co-star, Alia Bhatt from Highway (2014). It was Ranaut, who went on to call Bhatt a ‘mediocre’ actor back in 2019, in an interview.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Hooda went on to reflect on his experience of working with Bhtt on Highway and couldn’t stop praising her, especially mentioning how they now have a spiritual bond.

Hooda also mentioned that he genuinely stood up for her because he believed that she was unfairly targeted. Finally, commenting on Ranaut’s take on Bhatt, he expressed his opinion that targeting fellow actors, colleagues, or the fraternity over perceived grievances, despite having received a lot from the industry, is unbecoming. He admitted feeling compelled to voice his concerns and followed through with it.

As one knows, Hooda has been on a roll lately and he made the biggest development in his career only recently when he made his directorial debut with the film, Swatantra Veer Savarkar. He not only directed the film but also played the lead – who was a freedom fighter and a controversial political figure, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial. The actor also had the film, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely released earlier in March 2024.