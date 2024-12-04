Avneet Kaur And Reem Shaikh Turn Water Baby On Vacation, Flaunt Their Look In Pretty Dresses

Avneet Kaur and Reem Shaikh are avid travel enthusiasts who love to explore and experience different adventures. Their vacations throughout the year highlight their love for water, as they often pick places with beaches, oceans, and lakes. Yet again, the duo jetted for their vacation this winter to different places separately, but in the Maldives, they shared their fashion inspiration in pretty dresses.

Reem Shaikh was last seen in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, the cooking show where she even burned her face. With facing highs and lows in life, the actress went through many things, and now the actress took well-deserved ‘me time’ on her Maldives vacation. For her vacation aesthetics, Reem wore a purple maxi dress featuring thin sleeves, a small ruffle around the outfit, and a thigh-high slit from the front side, giving her breezy touch. With her no-makeup glam, pink glow, and open hairstyle, the actress is making us fall for her with her prettiness. The actress turns water baby as she poses in the backdrop of the beach, hinting at her love for water.

Avneet Kaur is basking in the glory of her successful films like Tiku Weds Sheru and Love Ki Arrange Marriage. At the end of the year, the actress is having a great time on her vacation as the actress jetted to the Maldives. With her latest photos, Avneet is stealing attention with her oh-so-breathtaking vibes. She wore a yellow maxi dress, serving filmy goals. With her messy hairstyle, pink cheeks, and glossy pink lips, she looked gorgeous. Avneet enjoys posing and showcasing the beautiful beach views, proving she is a water baby.