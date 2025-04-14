Inside Sara Ali Khan’s Green, Glowing And Adventurous Vacation

Sara Ali Khan is a true wanderlust. From exploring city streets to trying new cuisine and witnessing new culture, she enjoys these activities. This time, the actress is having a great time on her green, glowing, and adventurous vacation.

1) Picture-perfect With Mom

Sara Ali Khan posed with her mother, Amrita Rao, as they enjoyed their snowy fun day. The sunkissed moments with a big smile make this picture priceless.

2) Paragliding – Once In Lifetime Experience

Sara didn’t miss the chance to see the beautiful greenery far away from Earth in the middle of the sky, enjoying paragliding.

3) Thirsty Throat

Planning to travel is easy, but when it comes to exploring, you may often feel thirsty. For those who do, there are street cafes to enjoy refreshments while a sip of coffee near the seaside under the sun is just underrated.

4) Chilling & Repeating

Chilling in a personal pool is another level of comfort. It heals one’s soul, and Sara can experience the same.

5) Oh My Ibrahim Brother

Sara took not only her mother but also her little brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, on vacation. From laughing together to becoming a poser in front of her brother, the actress had a great time.

6) Dora – The Explorer

The cute Sara turns into a Dora as she stops while walking on the streets. She explores the beauty of nature and can’t get over the beautiful flowers.

7) Sightseeing Fun

Sara loves nature and greenery, and she enjoys sightseeing, whether sitting on her balcony or sneaking out of her window to get lost in nature’s charm.

8) The Quirky Soul

You might not have imagined Sara sitting on the road, but yes, she is just unpredictable. She loves to be herself and enjoy life to the fullest. Her glowing skin and nature’s green made this vacation oh-so-breathtaking.