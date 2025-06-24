Sara Ali Khan’s Stunning Fashion Game During Metro… In Dinon Promotions

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Metro… In Dinon’, and is grabbing everyone’s attention with her glamorous style every time. She is seen in different stylish looks sometimes in a bright red dress and sometimes in an elegant white power suit.

1. Fruity style in red dress

Sara Ali Khan once again created a stir on Instagram with her bubbly and bright avatar. Sitting on a glam room chair, Sara looked very stylish in a red dress and matching heels. She captioned the post in her fun shayari style, “Eat your fruit And don’t be a brute”

2. White and gold power look

On the second look, Sara showed her boss-babe avatar. She wore a white double-breasted blazer and matching straight-fit pants. This co-ord set is designed by Indian fashion label Amoshi and is priced at ₹10,990. Gold earrings and gold buttons on the blazer made her entire look even more classy. Sara’s slicked-back low bun further enhanced her sharp look perfectly minimal and elegant.

3. Dil se Laal, Shayari me kamal

In the third look, Sara once again won the hearts of fans with her signature shayari style. Her look in the red dress was amazing, but the caption she wrote was the most talked about, “Laal mere dil ka haal hai. Half tie, half open mere Baal hai. In high heels, hectic chaal hai.

But must be ready for album launch because wow kya sur aur taal hai. Go listen to our songs and say in chorus- kamaal hai, kamaal hai, kamaal hai.”

These three glimpses of Sara Ali Khan made Metro…In Dino promotions even more memorable —a perfect mix of fashion, fun and shayari!

‘Metro… In Dinon’ is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language romantic action drama film written and directed by Anurag Basu. It is produced under the banner of T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions. The film is considered to be a spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu’s 2007 film ‘Life in a… Metro’.

The film will show the heart-touching stories of many couples of today’s time. Its cast includes, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkana Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Ali Fazal.