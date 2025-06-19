Sara Ali Khan’s Magical Moments from Dev Bhumi

Sara Ali Khan is spending time in the valleys of Dev Bhumi these days and her pictures shared from there are becoming very viral on social media. The greenery, mountains, waterfalls and Sara’s presence amidst all this is making this trip even more special.

Sara has posted some very beautiful pictures during this trip, in which she is sometimes standing near the waterfalls and sometimes spending peaceful moments among the mountains.

Her caption is also very interesting, “Snow me what you’re made off. Who says women can’t be rough and tough. Sometimes pahad chado sometimes cross the trough. Aur saath rakho ajwain incase you get a cold or cough. Ab meri shayari par please don’t scoff”

Sara is known for her travel looks and this time too she has worn comfortable but colourful outfits. Every colour of her clothes is seen matching the beauty of the mountains.

Her fans are liking this style a lot and are also praising her poetry in the comments.

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.