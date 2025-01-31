Kriti Sanon Keeps It Casual Yet Chic In Black Top & Denim Skirt At Aanand L Rai’s Office

Kriti Sanon needs no introduction! The stunning diva has not only impressed the audience with her acting skills, but her fashion moments have become everyone’s favorite. With her confident, fearless, and bold choices, she makes statement appearances. Recently, the Doctor Patti actress got snapped in town embracing a casual look in a chic style, leaving the onlookers mesmerized.

Kriti got snapped in town, pulling a casual yet chic style in a top and skirt. She arrived for a meeting with Indian Film Director Anand L Rai. It seems the actress will come make her comeback with something exciting. There is no clue what’s cooking. However, Kriti once again proved to be a true style icon, styling a basic black round-neck top tucked with a long blue denim skirt secured with a black belt. The front slit of the skirt looks playful, and the diva rocked her casual charm.

But that’s not all! Kriti opted for natural makeup to allow her casual look to grab the spotlight. Her simple, straight, open hairstyle added a touch of sophistication. At the same time, the black glasses suited her fair complexion. With a black and white statement handbag and comfortable flats, Kriti completed her casual look.

Kriti Sanon was last appeared in the OTT film Do Patti alongside popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh and Kajol. She also produced this film under her production house Blue Butterfly Films, which streamed on Netflix.