Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, and Priya Varrier are top stars in the entertainment world. Check out their stunning traditional fashion for the festive.

Showbiz is the world of glamour and beauty. Every day, there is a new trend in fashion; the actresses step up with their best foot forward. The stunning divas Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, and Priya Varrier never miss a chance to ace the trend. Recently, the actresses donned the glamourous traditional outfits which can be your ultimate choice for festive.

Kriti Sanon In Fusion Banarasi Saree

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti dons a banarasi saree but wait, not as a saree but a thigh-high slit one-shoulder gown with an added shrug that gives her queen vibes from Monisha Jaising. This indo-western fusion with the long earrings, bold black eyes, and matte makeup gives her strong woman vibes. This can be your ultimate choice to be the trendsetter.

Deepika Padukone’s Royal Style In Embellished Pantsuit

Jawan actress, Deepika Padukone, can be seen rocking a gold ivory stone and motif embellished low neckline bodice with matching long pants. The floor-sweeping cape detailing completes her overall appearance. With diamond accessories and bold makeup, she exudes an irresistible charm. Undoubtedly, a fusion avatar with a royal touch makes it your favorite.

Priya Varrier In Lehenga.

The beauty in South Priya aces her elegance in a lehenga set from Milan Kochi Designs. The sleeveless U-shaped blouse with the floral printed and stones embedded skirt paired with organza dupatta completes her dreamy appearance. The accessories add glamour, and the simple makeup enhances her beauty. It is a perfect choice to ace the fashion game in a simple style.

Whose traditional outfit would you choose for your festive? Let us know in the comments box.