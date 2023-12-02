[Photos] Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna play “power” in quirky pantsuits

Tollywood beauties Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rashmika Mandanna are setting the ultimate fashion goals.

Say goodbye to the boardroom stereotype because the pantsuit revolution is turning the fashion game into your personal playground! Click on your favorite hue – be it a bold red, classic black, or a statement blue – and let’s redefine the rules together. But wait, we’re not done! Choose your go-to accessory – a snazzy belt, killer heels, or some sleek jewellery. Ready to break free from the mundane?

Here is how these three divas like to style their pantsuits

Rakul Preet Singh exudes elegance with her tailored ensembles, effortlessly blending bold colours and chic cuts, proving that a pantsuit is more than just formal wear – it’s a fashion statement.

Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her eclectic style, takes the pantsuit game up a notch, embracing vibrant patterns and experimenting with textures. Her fashion-forward approach showcases how a pantsuit can seamlessly transition from day to night, keeping the flair on point.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna adds a touch of playfulness to the pantsuit saga. Her quirky choices and unexpected pairings demonstrate that fashion is about expressing oneself, breaking away from conventions. Rashmika effortlessly combines comfort and style, proving that a pantsuit can be a canvas for creativity.

These leading ladies are rewriting the fashion narrative, proving that pantsuits are not just a trend but a timeless ensemble that adapts to every personality. So, if you’re looking for style cues, turn to Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rashmika Mandanna – because in the world of pantsuits, they’re the trendsetters giving us all major fashion FOMO!