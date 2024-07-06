Ranveer Singh Calls Deepika Padukone His Beautiful Birthday Gift As Mom-To-Be Stuns In Purple Saree

Deepika Padukone is a talented and stunning actress who works in the film and television industry. The actress is making waves with her recent release movie “Kalki 2898 AD” with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from acting skills, Mom-to-be is a fashion icon, whether wearing an ethnic and western, she knows how to slay in an outfit and her Instagram is proof. Today, Deepika Padukone shared a picture series of herself wearing a traditional fit on Instagram. Take a look at the photos below!

Deepika Padukone’s Traditional Fit Photos-

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is rocking her great look. On Friday, she headed to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet in Mumbai, wearing a beautiful ethnic fit. This time, the beauty shows her love for ethnic fit. The actress wore purple and gold embroidery around the drape saree with a dropped end piece, which gives it a stunning fit. She pairs her look with a heavy work deep neckline blouse and a half-sleeved blouse.

Deepika Padukone’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

Deepika Padukone elevates her look with the white and gold choker, earrings, and a ring. The actress styles her in a middle-partition tight bun hairstyle that compliments her look. She accentuates her beautiful face with Smokey eyes and highlights cheeks. Mahira’s stunning peach and creamy lips match her glam look, giving her a desi touch. Throughout the photos, Deepika Padukone poses, flaunting her dazzling beauty and gorgeous back look in a stunning photoshoot.

On the Occasion of Ranveer Singh, Deepika shared photos on Instagram. Her husband, Ranveer Singh, turned her post and commented, “Hayyyye! My beautiful birthday gift! I love you.”

On this occasion, IWMBuzz extends its heartfelt wishes to Ranveer Singh on his 39th birthday. May this year bring his more success, happiness, and memorable moments. Happy Birthday, Ranveer!

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.