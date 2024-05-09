Ranveer Singh’s Wacky Poses Leaves Karisma Kapoor Bursting into Laughter, See Funny Photos!

Karisma Kapoor is a well-known Indian actress who has made a lasting impression on Bollywood with her excellent performances and timeless beauty. She is renowned for her ageless fashion sense and has long been regarded as a style icon in India’s film industry. Karisma has always been at the forefront of fashion, attracting her fans with her unique and breathtaking style.

Her fashion choices have always been daring, and her signature style has often set trends. Today, she shared stunning pictures with Ranveer Singh flaunting his quirky poses with a dashing fashion appearance. Take a look below.

Karisma Kapoor and Ranveer Singh Duo Appearance-

The actress from Murder Mubarak wore a gorgeous black off-shoulder gown. The gown featured a stunning feature that doubled pleated as a long train, adding drama and sophistication to her look. Karisma Kapoor paired the dress with dramatic earrings and a gorgeous necklace. The diva opted for a low bun hairstyle, glam makeup, maroon matte lips, and black heels to complement her look.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh donned an all-white satin collar, full sleeves, button-featuring shirt paired with matching pants. The actor styled his outfit with a diamond necklace, sunglasses, and pointed shoes. In the pictures, the duo posed perfectly for the images, exhibiting their effortless styles. Karisma is seen enjoying a lighthearted moment with Ranveer, who bursts out laughing. And in the last picture, they strike a close moment with charming looks.

