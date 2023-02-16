Rhea Chakraborty is one of Bollywood’s most appealing and seductive divas. We admire Rhea Chakraborty for having been a fixture in the Hindi entertainment industry for so long. She hosted MTV series such as “TicTac Beat” and “Pepsi MTV Wassup.” Rhea debuted as Nidhi in the Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega. She then made her Bollywood debut in Mere Dad Ki Maruti as Jasleen. After that, she played a fictional Sonali in Sonali Cable.

Rhea Chakraborty’s most appealing character is that she never misses a chance to turn up the heat and increase the vogue factor in whichever outfit she picks. Rhea Chakraborty, a well-known social media personality, frequently posts stunning photos of herself. One of the most contentious features of her appearance is her ethnicity. The world melts with delight when Rhea Chakraborty publishes adorable images and videos on her social media accounts. Recently, Rhea Chakraborty shared a picture of herself in a dusty pink saree, have a look.

Rhea Chakraborty’s Outfit Appearance

Rhea Chakraborty has been photographed wearing stunning sarees on several occasions. She frequently wears trendy and elegant sarees that highlight her sophisticated style. In this photograph, Rhea Chakraborty sported a dusty pink ruffled saree with a floral print full-sleeved blouse. She accessorized her saree with merely stunning earrings, lending an exquisite touch to her look. She kept her makeup minimal and applied dark pink lipstick. The diva’s hair was styled in a side-parted wavy way.

In the first photo, she shows off her clothing with a gorgeous grin and a starred stance for the camera. In the second image, she stands with her curved waist stance, caresses her hair, and smiles at the camera. She is seen from the side with a huge smile in the third image. Finally, in the last image, she maintains the same position and gives the camera an intense stare. Rhea Chakraborty captioned her Instagram post, “Looks like a lady #rhenew.”

What do you think about Rhea Chakraborty’s latest dusty pink saree appearance? Let us know your view in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.