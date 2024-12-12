Shanaya Kapoor Vs Suhana Khan: Who Is Modern-day Princess In Bodycon Dress?

Bollywood beauties Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan top the chart when it comes to naming divas who make heads on the red carpet, at events, and at parties. With their masterpiece outfits, both actresses prove their elegance in style and make statement appearances. This time, they wore a stunning bodycon dress. Let’s find out who is serving modern-day princess vibes.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Bodycon Gown Glam

Embracing simplicity, Shanaya wore a green satin bodycon gown. The outfit has a high neckline bodice that gives her a bouncy feel, followed by a fitting bottom, defining her hourglass figure. The backless detail raises the glamour quotient, making her look oh-so-breathtaking. With her open, wavy hairstyle, she creates an alluring appearance. Her pink cheeks, glossy lips, and beautiful black eyes are like the cherry on the cake. With simple footwear, she sat on the chair like a modern-day princess, making us fall for her beauty and irresistible charm.

Suhana Khan’s White Bodycon Gown Look

Taking the fashion bar a level up, Suhana wore a bold blood-red bodycon gown featuring a strapless neckline designed with spaghetti halter sleeves emphasizing her beautiful shoulders and neckline. The figure-fitting detail defines her curves, treating the fashion enthusiasts. Her hair was styled in mid-part and secured with a clip, giving her a wow appearance. With small stud earrings, she added a statement touch. Her red cheeks and glossy cherry-red lips complement her look as she flashes her beautiful smile.

Both actresses serve goals like a modern-day princess; whose look did you like the most?