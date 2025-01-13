Sharvari Wagh’s Floral Fusion Vs Wamiqa Gabbi’s Matte Magic: Whose Pantsuit Style Is Steal-worthy?

In fashion, pantsuits continue to rule over hearts with their unique patterns, bold colors, chic looks, tailored fits, and modern twists. Whether picking an oversized blazer or short trousers, the outfit combines power and elegance. This time, Sharvari Wagh wore a floral fusion pantsuit while Wamiqa Gabbi wore a matte-finish single-color pantsuit, drawing a comparison between the two about whose outfit and style is steal-worthy.

Sharvari Wagh’s Floral Fusion Pantsuit Glam

Sharvari is setting the stage on fire for the new photos with her fiery and stunning look in a yellow and garden mix shade floral pantsuit, including a bralette-like slip crop top teamed with a matching high waist bottom. With the matching padded blazer, the actress added a classy touch. The floral fusion added a playful vibe to her classy look. Leaving her hair open and styled in messy waves, the actress looked fierce. Her smokey charcoal eyes, shiny red cheeks, and nude brown lips rounded her appearance, making her look unapologetically mind-blowing.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s Matte Magic In Single Color Pantsuit

Redefining the trend of class, Wamiqa wore a single-color matte-finish pantsuit. She wore a red lengthy blazer without an inner, and her long flared bottoms touching the floor gave her a magical look. Her wavy black hair, open in mid-part, added sophistication. Her winged eyeliner, red cheeks, and nude pink lips rounded her appearance, making her look beautiful.

Comparing Sharvari and Wamiqa, we would pick Sharvari’s pantsuit look because it’s a mix of playful colors, a chic look, and fierce vibes. On the other hand, Wamiqa’s style can be a good pick for office or formal events.