After Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal, Ayushmann & Annu Kapoor are the most loved comic pair in Bollywood! All set to have everyone laughing with Dream Girl 2!

Author: IWMBuzz
22 Aug,2023
It’s not only the romantic pairs in Bollywood that are a favourite amongst the fans, the comic pairs too have been loved a lot! Who can forget the amazing happiness that was spread amongst everyone when they witnessed Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal on the screen together! Be it Hera Pheri, Awara Pagal Deewana or Welcome, they have ensured to make everyone laugh with their antics!

The newest hit pair who are creating magic with their comic timings and gags is Ayushmann Khurrana & Annu Kapoor! With their stellar hits – Vicky Donor & Dream Girl both the actors have reinforced the faith amongst viewers with their astute sense of humour. Ayushmann & Annu have become a favourite amongst all as they effortlessly complement each other during the comic scenes, keeping people rooted to understand what’s coming next!

With Vicky Donor & Dream Girl, the actors cemented their place in everyone’s heart as they made them laugh and guaranteed clean family entertainment. With this unshakeable bond, the anticipation for Dream Girl 2 is at an all time high as the actors visit different cities and engage with their audience. Furthermore, people are also posting on social media how this movie is going to work wonders with its stellar star-cast and the hit Jodi of Ayushmann & Annu. Two aces who are going to make sure that everyone leaves the cinema hall with tears of joys streaming down their faces!

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles. The film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.

Read Latest News