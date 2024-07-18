‘After Stree, the whole game of horror-comedy has changed,’ Mona Singh Responds to Munjya Success

Mona Singh is receiving praise for her role in the horror-comedy film ‘Munjya.’ Last year was amazing for Mona, delivering consecutive successes with ‘Made In Heaven 2’ and ‘Kaala Paani.’ With Munjya, she began her year with a bang as the film crossed100 Crores at the box office. Once again, she gave an absolute example of her acting prowess by getting into the skin of the character.

“It’s not the hero or flashy massy films that attract the audience to theatres now,” said Mona. “Movies shouldn’t just be about looking good, making hit songs and shooting at great locations; they should be about great content and experience,” Mona shared

The actor believes the shift towards content-driven cinema has been breathing new life into diverse genres. Talking about the same, she said, “After Stree (2018), the whole game of horror-comedy has changed. It’s important to create a different universe,”

Talking about the unexpected success of Munjya, Mona shared, “It is crazy.. Maharashtrian folklore is travelling the world. I am so happy about that. The fantasy world is loved by the kids and their parents also join them, making it a family watch. I have also received several congratulatory calls for the film, adding that this success might get many more producers and directors to reach out to me.”

Mona Singh is one of the finest & likable actors in the business today. She is extremely equipped with Skills in whatever role she plays on celluloid. Basking in the success of her latest release, Mona Singh is all set with her amazing line up for this year. She has an exciting lineup of films, including Ma Kusum, Pan Parda Zarda, and one unannounced project with Aryan Khan’s directorial debut.