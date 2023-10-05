Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj Riding High On The Extraordinary Word Of Mouth! All set for a grand release in cinemas tomorrow

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is one of the highly-awaited films to come out of Indian cinema. The film is gearing up for its worldwide release in cinemas tomorrow, and with the advance booking being opened yesterday, the film is showing encouraging signs, and the fans and the audiences are all excited to watch the real-life story of Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill on screen.

Accordingly, the makers and Akshay Kumar organized multiple screenings of the film for friends and the media. The film opened with a unanimous response from the screenings that were held, and everyone was highly praised for Akshay Kumar’s brilliant performance as the titular character. They are also hailing the makers and the entire team for bringing the inspiring and emotionally moving story of Jaswant Singh Gill and his courage to the big screens.

The film is riding strong on the super positive word of mouth coming from everyone who has watched the film, and it is sure to have a great start at the ticket window too, where the extraordinary word of mouth will help the audiences flock into the theaters in large numbers with their entire family.

Every time Akshay Kumar has gained mass accolades from everyone, it was only when he dabbled himself into the genre of unsung heroes and real-life-based stories. Given the fact that audiences love to watch him in such roles, the expectations are sky high for the film.

The film promises to be a cinematic experience for the viewers and will take them into the life of Jaswant Singh Gill, who raced against time and rescued the miners trapped in the flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. The character is played by Akshay Kumar, who is also making his big screen appearance for the last time in the year with this film.

The film will hit theaters tomorrow offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.