Alaya F received a shoutout from grandfather Kabir Bedi! The veteran actor hailed her performance in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Alaya F is a highly talented name in the Indian entertainment industry. Her remarkable performances have always left a huge impression on the audience’s mind and captured hearts. The big-scale action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ featured her as Pam, the hacker, and fans and audiences couldn’t stop raving about her brilliant performance in the movie.

Alaya F is a talented actor who has demonstrated excellent acting skills and an amazing on-screen presence. Her performance in the film was effortless and she portrayed the character with ease. Recently, her grandfather, veteran actor Kabir Bedi, watched the movie at a screening and was impressed by Alaya’s acting. He spoke highly of her performance and expressed his admiration for her.

Taking to social media, Kabir Bedi captioned,

“Celebrating @alayaf’s fantastic performance in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with the family.”

Alaya F gave an adorable reply to the words from Kabir Bedi and shared the emoji in the response, captioning, “🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰”

It is indeed true to say that Alaya F has made a prominent name for herself at a young age. In a short span of time, she has solidified her position as a leading face in commercial cinema, and her performance in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a testament to that statement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F will be next seen in Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 10, 2024.

