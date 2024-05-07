Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ makers wish director Sukumar on 20 Years of journey in Indian Cinema, saying “2 decades of mastermind’s finesse and cinematic brilliance”

Pushpa 2: The Rule Fever is the most awaited film of the year. The film featuring Allu Arjun directed by Sukumar is gaining momentum with each passing day and the sky height craze has been witnessed across the globe. While the madness for Allu Arjun starrer is reaching an unprecedented level, it can’t be denied that the filmmaker Sukumar is also one of the prime reasons behind shaping the film and making it a commercial potboiler like never before.

Today marks Sukumar’s 20 years in the entertainment industry. The ‘Pushpa’ fame director began his directorial journey, 20 years ago with Allu Arjun starrer ‘Arya’ and today the director is celebrating his 20 blockbuster years in the Indian Cinema. Taking this into account, the makers of Pushpa extend their wishes to the filmmaker. Taking to social media, the makers wished the prolific director and wrote,

“2 decades of mastermind’s finesse and cinematic brilliance ✨

Congratulations to Maverick Director @aryasukku garu on completing 20 glorious years in Indian Cinema ❤‍🔥

— Team #Pushpa2TheRule”

Talking about ‘Pushpa 2: TheRule’, the euphoria for the film is in no mood to slow down. After the massive response to the teaser and the song ‘Pushpa Pushpa’, the fans and the audiences are waiting to see the film on big screens.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audience.