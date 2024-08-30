Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule Gets a massive 319K+ interest on Bookings, Highest among all the films of 2024!

Ever since the announcement of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the craze surrounding the film has been steadily rising. The teaser further ignited this excitement to the next level. The madness for the sequel is real and can be seen across the board. Evidence of this is the massive 319K+ interest on BookMyShow, which is the highest among all films of 2024. This clearly indicates that Pushpa 2: The Rule is the biggest film of the year, and everyone is eagerly waiting for it.

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule took to their social media and shared a thrilling poster featuring National Award winner Allu Arjun, showcasing his killer swag as Pushparaj. They also wrote the caption:

“#Pushpa2TheRule gets MASSIVE 319K+ INTERESTS on @bookmyshowin

It is the HIGHEST among all the films of 2024❤‍🔥

THE RULE IN CINEMAS on 6th DEC 2024. ”

Moreover, Pushpa 2: The Rule has started to garner tremendous buzz long before its release. It has been topping the charts as one of the most awaited films of 2024 that the audience is eagerly anticipating. The excitement for the film is indeed at its peak.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on December 6th 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music of the film is from T Series.