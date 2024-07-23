Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule tops the list of IMDb Most Anticipated Upcoming Indian Movies of 2024!

Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun in the lead is one of the most awaited films of the year. As time passes, the excitement for its release continues to rise to a fever pitch. While the film has been ruling the charts with its teaser and songs, it has now topped the IMDb list of most anticipated upcoming Indian movies of 2024.

IMDb, which is one of the most popular sources for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, has announced the Most Anticipated upcoming Indian Movies of 2024. This list is based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide, who rely on IMDb to discover and decide what to watch. As they shared the creative poster of Pushpa 2: The Rule, they wrote –

“We can’t keep calm! Here are the Most Anticipated Upcoming Indian Movies of 2024! 🙌

Which one are you excited for the most? 🥳

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule”

https://x.com/IMDb_in/status/1815645100988379418?t=TMSTvol2FBVdKzbyYZB_JA&s=19

Moreover, the excitement for the release of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is also reaching fever pitch. The film has already gained momentum with the release of its two amazing songs, “Pushpa Pushpa” and “The Couple Song.” ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ guarantees to create yet another successful phenomenon.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on December 6th 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.