Anupam Kher, Anand L Rai Hail Tejas Trailer , Fans Call for Kangana's National Award

Kangana Ranaut is back with a bang!

Mark your calendars for October 27th as Kangana Ranaut is all set to soar high in her upcoming film ‘Tejas,’ where she dons the role of an Indian Air Force officer

Ahead of its release, on the occasion of Air Force Day, the makers recently dropped the film’s trailer. Tejas revolves around the remarkable journey of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot who is ready to give her life to save her nation if needed.

The trailer’s release sent shockwaves across the internet, instantly going viral. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, showering Kangana with praise for her sensational dialogues and unmatched swagger.

Taking to social media, several renowned industry dignitaries wrote,

BRILLIANT!! Absolutely BRILLIANT! Dearest @KanganaTeam ! You are MAGIC. Absolute MAGIC! Looking forward to #Tejas! Jai Ho! ❤️🇮🇳 https://t.co/cKgwS2Pzp4 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 8, 2023

Fans wrote “Only goosebumps…this is immensely amazing…all the best to the whole team..Kangana Ranaut and the whole project team are evoking more patriotism and dedication towards the country jus through the trailer… and exactly this is one of the reasons to have more unity amongst us all..”

Another fan wrote “”When it is easy don’t send her, if it is dangerous and risky send her” the line exactly holds for Kangana “

Another writes “When she said ” Bharat ko Chhedogey toh Chhodenge Nahi ” Is Gives Goosebumps to us. “

A fan writes “To those who are saying they are surprised with Kangana wonderful acting in trailer. Guys she was always perfect from her first movie to now. I will wonder when she will do bad acting. It’s not her hardwork it’s her God gift talent . She don’t do much practice and hardwork, it’s just she has the blessing of Goddess of acting”

Another writes “Kangana Ranaut about to deliver another national award-worthy performance #TejasTrailer #Tejas”

As netizens continue to shower praise on Kangana Ranaut’s stellar performance in the ‘Tejas’ trailer, the anticipation for the film’s release is at an all-time high. With patriotism and adrenaline at its core, ‘Tejas’ is poised to be a cinematic treat for audiences across the nation.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role.

Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th , 2023.

@~Gurpreet Kaur for bhasha movement