Pushpa 2: The Rule is indeed the highly awaited films of the year. From the first poster release to the teaser announcement it has not only set the right tone for the beginning of Pushpa’s rule, but it has also elevated the excitement a notch higher. Amid the rising fervor, the makers dropped the image from the dubbing studio , which takes the excitement to level hai high for the releasing tomorrow on on 8th April.

Taking to the social media, the makers shared the image with a caption which says,

“HIGH ALERT 🚨

#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out tomorrow!

The nation will go on a high adrenaline rush 🔥🔥

#PushpaMassJathara”

Allu Arjun took to his social media today morning and took the fans and the audiences into the studio where the makers and team are working rigorously to deliver the mass euphoria with the much awaited teaser.

Taking to the social media, he shared the image with “ALL SET” captioned on it.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on August 15, 2024.