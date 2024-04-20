Ashwiny Iyer Tiwar wins Forbes Self- made Woman of India award for the second time, says, “Self-made women follow their heart and believe in authenticity”!

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a force to reckon with when it comes to delivering compelling stories to the masses. Her commitment to delivering compelling narratives resonates deeply, reflecting her indomitable spirit and vision that leaves an enduring impact on society. All this indeed speaks volumes of her being a powerful woman who holds the power to drive the generation with her storytelling. Well, saluting her unbeatable spirit, she has been awarded the Forbes Self-made Woman of India award that too for the second time.

Taking to social media, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, graciously shared her joy, expressing gratitude for the recognition.

“Self-made women follow their heart and believe in authenticity. When I got a call from @forbesindia I assumed it will be to answer questions for an article or jury invitation. Little did I know the call was for me. Thank-you @forbesindia for acknowledging my passion as a storyteller and giving me the ‘ Forbes Self-made woman of India’ award for the second time (2020) Driven by passion and striving for excellence is a path of a dreamer that has many thorns and beautiful roses too.

There are countless silent dreamers across our country with a purpose to change their destiny. Finding your inner voice empowers not just yourself, but everyone around you. Here’s to more selfless paths in the world of storytelling. Gratitude 🧿 #mindfulnessmatters #makeyourownpath #fortheloveofcinema @earthskynotes”

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s directorial brilliance has graced the silver screen with captivating tales, including Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panga, and many more, captivating audiences with her unique storytelling style.