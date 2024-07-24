“Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Gave Me Complete Freedom to Do the Role the Way I Wanted”: Pankaj Tripathi on His Creative Journey with the Director

On this Throwback Tuesday, let’s revisit the impactful collaboration between Pankaj Tripathi and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. This partnership has given us memorable films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga. Working together, they have showcased a unique synergy that allowed Tripathi to bring a distinct and energetic flair to his roles.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Tripathi in his interviews shared, “Ashwiny gave me complete freedom to do the role the way I wanted. I made the character an energetic person and added my own touches.” He further emphasized, “I take cues from my directors,” highlighting how Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s empowering approach allows actors to shape their characters creatively.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is well known for her collaborative and supportive directing style. She believes in creating a space where actors can explore and express their creativity, enabling them to contribute their unique perspectives to their roles. This approach not only enhances the performances but also enriches the overall narrative of her films, making her a sought-after director in contemporary cinema.

As we look forward to Pankaj Tripathi and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s future collaborations, there is great anticipation for what their next project will bring. Their past successes make it clear that their continued partnership promises to deliver even more compelling and memorable cinematic experiences.