Barkha Singh always takes her saree game a notch higher, here’s the proof!

The talented actor Barkha Singh has become a favorite nationwide with her highly relatable content. The stunning diva is an extremely popular youth icon and has a massive fan base across the country. Let’s take a look at five fabulous saree moments that have everyone talking.

1. Desi in Videsh

Barkha confidently wore a beautiful satin red saree as she walked the streets of Paris. The young actor traveled to Paris to attend the prestigious Olympics event, and what an honor it was. She turned heads and painted the town red with her stunning attire.

2. Saree Bling

When in doubt, wear a saree is synonymous with Barkha. We witnessed her donning some pretty sarees at a friend’s wedding recently. The hues of green, yellow brown looked simply wow and ecstatic.

3. Surreal in Phaganiya Saree

This is our utmost favourite saree look of Barkha. She looks drop-dead gorgeous in this Phaganiya saree with customised jewellery. What a Holi vibe, isn’t it?

4. Sexy but in a saree

Barkha Singh looks absolutely stunning in this silver saree. The highlight of her look is the beautifully contrasting red blouse she has chosen. The red blouse adds elegance to the entire ensemble, and we’re certain that Barkha turned heads with this appearance.

5. Bewitching in Black

Black mulmul sarees have always been on our list and here we have Barkha Singh perfectly showing us how to style a black saree with her extraordinary choice of jewelry as well as neatly done makeup. The look is vintage and classic, a perfect 10 out of 10.

Which saree look of the biggest born on web star is your favourite?