Movies | Releases

"#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi", says Kangana Ranaut as she gets papped in the city

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas's Fever Grips The Nation

Author: IWMBuzz
03 Oct,2023 17:51:26
"#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi", says Kangana Ranaut as she gets papped in the city 857826

Queen Kangana Ranaut is back in action and in a fiery avatar with her upcoming highly anticipated film Tejas. The recently released teaser has set social media on fire, and from the fans and the audiences, everyone is stunned by the actress’s intense and powerful avatar in the film. Besides the electrifying teaser, the dialogue “#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi” has spread like wildfire among everyone, and everyone is hailing the tagline, which evokes a sense of patriotism across the nation.

While the teaser has been a hit on social media and other platforms, fans and audiences alike are excited to watch the actress in the character of Air Force Pilot on the big screen with Tejas, and the on-ground craze of the film is equally heavy among the audiences. Following the teaser, Kangana was spotted by the paparazzi’s in the city, and everyone hailed Kangana’s powerful look in the teaser. During the spotting, Kangana Ranaut imitated the powerful dialogue #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi, and everyone went crazy over it.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role.
Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th , 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Adrenaline-Packed 'Tejas' Teaser Starring Kangana Ranaut Drops on Gandhi Jayanti, Netizen Hails 857486
Adrenaline-Packed ‘Tejas’ Teaser Starring Kangana Ranaut Drops on Gandhi Jayanti, Netizen Hails
Kangana Ranaut looks regal in ivory saree with cape blouse design [Photos] 855040
Kangana Ranaut looks regal in ivory saree with cape blouse design [Photos]
Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora and Tamannaah Bhatia outshine in sheer blue bodycon ensembles 853107
Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora and Tamannaah Bhatia outshine in sheer blue bodycon ensembles
Kangana Ranaut articulates vintage romance in yellow Banarasi saree 849178
Kangana Ranaut articulates vintage romance in yellow Banarasi saree
Kangana Ranaut slays In Soft Pink Saree With Bustier Blouse, See Pics 849094
Kangana Ranaut slays In Soft Pink Saree With Bustier Blouse, See Pics
Kangana Ranaut Enthrals In Black And Gold Taluni Traditional Outfit, See Pics 848635
Kangana Ranaut Enthrals In Black And Gold Taluni Traditional Outfit, See Pics

Latest Stories

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana falls in Jai’s arms, Reyansh gets jealous 857833
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana falls in Jai’s arms, Reyansh gets jealous
Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Actress Sumbul Touqeer Poses With A Flower, Dressed In Kurta Lagging 857802
Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Actress Sumbul Touqeer Poses With A Flower, Dressed In Kurta Lagging
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi returns to Oberoi Mansion 857820
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi returns to Oberoi Mansion
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (25 September - 1 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 857815
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (25 September – 1 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Moments We Live For' Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Candid With Family, Take A Look 857773
‘Moments We Live For’ Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Candid With Family, Take A Look
I truly appreciate the aura and sense of royalty that wearing Indian attire brings: Mrinal Navell 857817
I truly appreciate the aura and sense of royalty that wearing Indian attire brings: Mrinal Navell
Read Latest News