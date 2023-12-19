Biggest Born on Web star Barkha Singh looks like a dream in white as she attends a starry event; Channeling Iconic Marilyn Monroe style!

Barkha Singh, a popular internet-born star, recently attended a magazine event wearing a breathtaking white dress that made her look like a dream. If I may take some liberty, the actress gave off vibes reminiscent of the iconic Marilyn Monroe style, which paired perfectly with the timeless red lipstick.

Barkha Singh looked stunning in a white dress that perfectly accentuated her curves. The dress was simple yet elegant, and she paired it with black heels and minimal jewellery. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the cameras at the event. Her fans were thrilled to see her at the magazine event, and many of them praised her for her stunning look. This isn’t the first time she has been appreciated for her looks. She is one of the best-dressed actresses in the industry and is known for her radiating beauty. Time and again, she has mesmerized fans and audiences with her ravishing appearance and presence at the biggest industry red carpets!

Bollywood celebrities are now venturing into the world of web series and OTT platforms. Some of the famous names include Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Jaane Jaan’, Priyanka Chopra with ‘Citadel’, Tabu with ‘Khufiya’, and Shahid Kapoor with ‘Farzi’. However, Barkha Singh still holds a special place in our hearts as one of the OGs in the web series universe. She not only brought fresh and engaging storylines to our screens when OTT was still new but also played a significant role in making the digital space a force to be reckoned with. Her remarkable performances in popular projects such as “Maja Ma”, “Engineering Girls”, “Please Find Attached”, and “Murder Meri Jaan” have earned her critical acclaim and a massive fan following. Her journey to becoming one of the biggest names in the web space is a testament to her acting prowess and adaptability.