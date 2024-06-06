Bollywood Actress Richa Chadha came in support of her Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal, Says, Par Aise Chatkare le ke troll to mat karo? Please? Out of context interview clips

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been unanimously praised by audiences across the globe. While the show has been setting examples of its success, there has been ongoing conversation about the buzz girl of the show Sharmin Segal all over the internet. Although the actress who portrayed Alamzeb, has been in the news since the show premiered, some interview clippings have come out of context and have led to destructive criticism. Amidst all this conversation, Richa Chadha has come in support of her co-star Sharmin Sehgal.

Richa Chadha took to her social media to raise her voice against all the destructive criticism that people are spreading. She wrote:

I know it’s tempting to jump on a trend, but to make another human being click bait? I think we can all do better than that, be better than that.

Be kind. Please.

It can affect someone’s mental health.

A big election just happened, there’s a heat wave on, there’s so much going on in the world! Please move on?”

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1st.