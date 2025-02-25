Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal celebrate Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday making for a perfect picture

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 62, and the occasion brought a brief pause in the ongoing shoot of Love and War. Alia Bhatt, along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and co-star Vicky Kaushal, joined the director for a small celebration.

Alia, who is currently filming with Bhansali, shared glimpses from the gathering on social media. A photograph featured the trio posing with Bhansali, with a chocolate cake on the table. Another moment captured Vicky cutting a cake, marking the success of his latest film, Chhaava.

The actress acknowledged the significance of the day with a heartfelt note, extending birthday wishes to Bhansali while also celebrating three years of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film that had her in the lead. She also applauded Vicky for Chhaava’s box office performance.

The shoot schedule for Love and War continues without pause. The project, directed by Bhansali, is a love story unfolding against the backdrop of war. Filming has commenced, with the movie set for release on March 20, 2026.

Despite the packed schedule, the team took a moment to commemorate these milestones before returning to work.

This is undoubtedly one of the dream pairings to happen on the big screen as everyone eagerly awaits Kaushal, Bhatt and Kapoor getting all set to ignite fire on-screen.

