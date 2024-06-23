Celebrate the dance mix of Tilasmi Bahein from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’! Out Now!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ on Netflix is earning heaps of praise from audiences globally. While the show has been receiving tremendous love, the makers are here to elevate the exhilaration and keep the audience drenched in fervor with a new dance mix of one of its most loved songs, “Tilasmi Bahein,” composed by the director-creator himself, SLB, featuring mesmerising stills from the show.

“Tilasmi Bahein” indeed created a stir upon its release. The song truly captivated the masses, with people creating reels and trending it all over the social media universe. Now, the makers bring back the song with a new dance mix, which is nothing less than a massive celebration.

Known for his grandeur and finesse, Bhansali truly brought a new dimension with “Tilasmi Bahein,” an electrifying composition pulsating with energy and rhythm, setting a new benchmark in musical storytelling.

With this new dance mix of “Tilasmi Bahein,” audiences are once again invited to immerse themselves in a world of pure joy and exuberance.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1st.

