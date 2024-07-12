Celebrating 22nd Anniversary: 6 song sequences from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas that have stories to tell

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’ stands as a timeless tragic drama, achieving cult status over the years due to its fascinating narrative, stunning visuals, stellar performances, and SLB’s masterful storytelling. Integral to its legacy are the film’s songs, which not only showcase SLB’s musical prowess and choreography but also enrich the narrative with their opulent settings. These songs are not just musical interludes but narratives in their own right, contributing significantly to the film’s allure and emotional depth. Moreover, adding yet another feather to his hat, SLB has now launched his own music label ‘Bhansali Music’.

‘Dola Re Dola’

Dola Re Dola celebrates the bond of two friends. It has energy, it has emotions, it has rhythm. Featuring Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, ‘Dola Re Dola’ is one of the best dance numbers in Bollywood.

‘Maar Daala’

‘Maar Daala’ is a song that encapsulates the intense feelings of unrequited love, longing, and despair. The song is performed by Chandramukhi, a courtesan who is deeply in love with Devdas.

‘Bairi Piya’

‘Bairi Piy’a is a romantic song that captures the playful and affectionate interaction between the main characters, Devdas and Paro. The song signifies the sweet and innocent love they share during their youthful days.

‘Chalak Chalak’

‘Chalak Chalak’ song showcases the character Devdas’s increasing dependence on alcohol as a means of coping with his emotional turmoil and heartbreak. While the mood of the song is festive and exuberant, it also shows the beginning of Devdas’s downward into alcoholism.

Silsila Yeh Chahat Ka

‘Silsila Yeh Chahat Ka’ captures Paro’s deep emotional connection and unwavering affection for Devdas, despite the societal obstacles and personal hardships they face. The beautiful picturization really makes the song enthralling to look at.

⁠Hamesha Tumko Chaha

⁠’Hamesha Tumko Chaha’ holds deep emotional significance in the narrative. The song captures the essence of unrequited love and the longing that defines the relationship between the characters, Devdas and Paro.